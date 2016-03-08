Inter meet with agent of Manchester United forward Lukaku

03 July at 20:00
Romelu Lukaku's future appears to be tied to Inter Milan; as long as the club can strike a deal with Manchester United, the Belgian forward's current club.

Yesterday, CalcioMercato confirmed Inter CEO Beppe Marotta had sent an improved offer to Manchester United, compared to the club's first offer which the Red Devils deemed to be completely undervalued. 

Lukaku reportedly wants to leave Manchester United and is open to a move to Inter, stating his desire to play under new Nerazzurri head coach Antonio Conte, who joined the club to replace Luciano Spalletti at the start of the summer.

This evening, Lukaku's agent, Federico Pastorello, went to the headquarters of Inter in Milan to discuss a deal with the Nerazzurri management.

