Inter meet with agent to discuss Barella and Nainggolan future
13 June at 16:00Nicolo Barella and Radja Nainggolan are two names that are linked closely with Inter Milan. Nainggolan currently plays for the Nerazzurri but his future with the club is in doubt after an average first season for the team. Meanwhile, Cagliari midfielder Barella has been linked heavily with a move to Inter for some time now; despite rumours this week suggesting that the club's fierce rivals Milan had entered the fray.
Inter are meeting with the agent of both players, Alessandro Beltrami, today as they seek to evaluate Nainggolan's position and how to proceed in relation to the transfer of the young Italian midfielder into the club.
