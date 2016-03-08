Inter meet with the agent of Barella and Nainggolan, the latest

Alessandro Beltrami, the agent of Nicolò Barella and Radja Nainggolan, visited the new headquarters of the Nerazzurri, for about an hour and a half to discuss the future of his clients.
 
The Cagliari midfielder is one of the priorities of Marotta and Ausilio, who continue to work with Cagliari to breach the narrow the gap and find the agreement.
 
The Sardinian’s still hold out for 45 million euros, Inter, on the other hand, have offered 35 million cash but the agreement on the player in exchange is missing (Bastoni would like to stay, Eder must return from China), while Barella has already said yes to Inter.
 
Whereas regarding Nainggolan, the Belgian is not part of Conte's plans, but finding a new home for the player will not be an easy task.
 
 
 
 

