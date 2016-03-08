Inter, meeting with Lautaro's agent: the renewal and clause
23 August at 19:00Lautaro Martinez and Inter will continue together. A while back, the Nerazzurri promised the Argentine striker that a renewal is on the cards. Now, they are working to materialize the promise.
The Inter management believes that the striker could really explode under the guidance of Antonio Conte, and therefore, they are looking to lock him down. Today, there was a meeting with the player's agent at the HQ.
Lautaro currently earns €1.5m with the San Siro side, and with the new contract, he's expected to receive a pay rise. The contract length would be the maximum, five years, keeping him at the club until 2024.
There is currently a €111m release clause in the player's deal, which is a delicate subject between the parties. The agents would like to keep it this way for the new contract, while Inter are evaluating their stance. In the coming months, a renewal could be signed.
