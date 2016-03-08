Inter midfield strategies: Chelsea target can leave, €30m man offered to Spurs
03 July at 22:31Radja Nainggolan is not the only midfielder that will move to Inter this summer. The nerazzurri want to strengthen the team in the middle of the park and have made Tottenham star Mousa Dembélé their summer transfer priority.
The Belgian, however, has also received offers from China and will decide his future after the World Cup.
West Ham target William Carvalho has also been monitored by the nerazzurri.
Before signing any new player, however, Inter aim to sell one of those they already have in the team.
Borja Valero is available on the market but the biggest names on the table are those of Matias Vecino and Joao Mario.
Vecino is wanted by Sarri at Chelsea, Inter are open to sell him but they won’t do it for less than € 30 million.
As for Joao Mario, Ausilio has offered him to Tottenham as part of the Dembélé deal but Spurs seem not interested in the Portuguese midfielder who, however, could continue his career in the Premier League with Everton and Bournemouth interested.
Go to comments