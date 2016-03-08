Inter midfield target on Tottenham radar
01 October at 19:15Premier League giants Tottenham have reportedly joined Inter Milan in the race to sign Porto midfielder Hector Herrera.
The 28-year-old Mexican joined Porto in 2013 from Pachuca for a fee of 8 million euros. Since then, the midfielder has been a very important player for the Portuguese side, appearing over 100 times in all competitions.
The Portuguese media state that Tottenham are interested in signing Herrera and are preparing an offer to sign the midfielder.
Spurs are said to be looking for a midfielder, after they did not sign a single player this past summer, as attempts to sign Jack Grealish did not work out.
Herrera has also been linked with a move to Inter Milan over the past few months and he has a contract at the club which expires in the summer of 2019. This will allow clubs to sign the player on a pre-contract basis by holding talks and agreeing a free transfer for next summer in January itself.
