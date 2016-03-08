Inter midfielder wants exit amid Tottenham and Arsenal rumours
31 March at 18:30Marcelo Brozovic is looking increasingly likely that he is coming towards the end of his spell in the Northern Italian city of Milan. The Croatian currently plays for Inter Milan but the Nerazzurri midfielder could be heading for the exit during the summer.
The reason behind this is due to Inter wanting to build a whole new midfield to help propel them up the table. Firstly, Inter are looking at Barcelona midfielder Ivan Rakitic, as well as Cagliari's young midfielder Nicolo Barella. Both of these players would mark a serious upgrade in quality over Brozovic and, therefore, the Croatian's time with Spalletti's side could be coming to an end.
Both Arsenal and Tottenham are showing interest from England in signing Brozovic; both clubs should have little issue in paying the figure that the Nerazzurri would request for him.
