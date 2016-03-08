Inter Milan and Juventus’ move for Matteo Darmian: the situation
23 June at 20:20Both Inter Milan and Juventus are interested in bringing Manchester United’s Italian full-back Matteo Darmian back to Italy. The defender has fallen out of favour at Old Trafford and Jose Mourinho is keen to offload him.
Currently, Manchester United are willing to accept no less than €20 million for the defender yet neither Juventus nor Inter Milan are prepared to meet said valuation. As of the last reports, Juventus were prepared to bid €13 million for Darmian but United are clear on their valuation of the player.
