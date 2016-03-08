Inter Milan announce Conte as new manager, Video: 'That's why I'm here, now it's my turn'

Inter this morning announced the start of a new chapter on their website, when they officially welcomed Antonio Conte to the club. And now the club have releases a video of their new tactician, in which he talks about the reasons that he choose to Inter for his next club. The former Juventus and Chelsea manager takes over from outgoing manager Luciano Spalletti, who left his post yesterday.

In the video Conte says: "Finally we start again. I have many reasons, too many. And challenges ahead of me. A club that is not from everyone, with his fans who will ask themselves: "Why me?". Because we share the same ambition, courage, hunger and determination. Now it's my turn. I'm here, Inter."