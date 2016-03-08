Inter Milan announce Conte as new manager, Video: 'That's why I'm here, now it's my turn'

31 May at 09:30

Inter this morning announced the start of a new chapter on their website, when they officially welcomed Antonio Conte to the club. And now the club have releases a video of their new tactician, in which he talks about the reasons that he choose to Inter for his next club.  The former Juventus and Chelsea manager takes over from outgoing manager Luciano Spalletti, who left his post yesterday.

 

In the video Conte says: "Finally we start again. I have many reasons, too many. And challenges ahead of me. A club that is not from everyone, with his fans who will ask themselves: "Why me?". Because we share the same ambition, courage, hunger and determination. Now it's my turn. I'm here, Inter."

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.