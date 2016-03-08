Inter & Milan, Beppe Sala: 'The best solution for San Siro would be a mixed solution'
30 October at 13:45City of Milan mayor Beppe Sala spoke to gathered reporters via Calciomercato.com yesterday at the sidelines of the General Milan Marathon.
"The best solution for San Siro would be a mixed solution, with a commercial space but also a small stadium that would be useful to the city. We need to understand the feasibility and whether it is financially feasible, but that would be the best thing, given that football is not only Serie A but also women's football and youth football.”
Both Inter and AC Milan are keen to push forward one of their two proposed projects for a new stadium, with both clubs dreaming of demolishing the current San Siro in order to build their new home. However, the likelihood of their dream coming to fruition looks low, meaning both clubs will either have to find a new area for their project or work with the city for an adequate solution.
For more news, visit our homepage!
Apollo Heyes
Go to comments