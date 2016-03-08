Inter Milan can sign Real Madrid star on one condition
02 August at 17:00As per the information gathered by the Corriere dello Sport, the midfielder of Real Madrid and Croatian professional footballer, Luka Modric is a wanted man for Inter Milan in Italy.
The story is in the front page of the Corriere dello Sport about the Nerazzurri’s operation for the 32 year old who has been vital for Real Madrid in the Champions League and Croatia in the FIFA 2018 World Cup, which Croatia lost to France in the final.
Inter Milan will only sign the former midfielder of Tottenham Hotspur if his club, Real Madrid allow him to join the Serie A club on a loan transfer in the summer transfer window.
In addition to this, the loan deal has to for free and without an option or obligation to sign Luka Modric on a permanent transfer after the loan deal expires following the completion of next season.
Inter Milan also had Arturo Vidal on their radar, but the Chilean professional footballer is joining Barcelona.
Go to comments