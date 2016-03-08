Inter-Milan, Capello names which side “has something more”
21 October at 20:30The Milan derby takes place tonight as Luciano Spalletti’s men face off against Rino Gattuso’s Milan side – with both teams having a lot to play for. Inter will be hoping to move back into third place, after Lazio climbed up from fourth with a 2-0 win over Parma this afternoon.
Speaking before the game, former Juve and Milan player, and former Juve, Roma, Milan, Madrid and England head coach, Fabio Capello, spoke to Sky Sports with his thoughts ahead of the derby:
“It seems to me that Inter has something more, the luck of having recovered certain results and a realization conviction. From the point of view of the game I like Milan, I hope you can repeat it again tonight. The derby must be played with heart and brain, the game should not be suffered. When you see motivated players during the week you know that they will give 100% in the match.”
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments