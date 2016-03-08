Inter Milan chasing Spurs midfielder as club look to make room for new signings

12 February at 19:00
Inter Milan are returning to the track of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Moussa Sissoko. 

The 29-year-old French midfielder is currently performing well for Spurs but the club are looking to offload him in the summer; in order to bring in a new signing. Spurs are being linked with Ajax's van der Beek, PSG's expiring Adrien Rabiot and Valencia's Carlos Soler.

Therefore, Spurs may need to sell Sissoko; who Inter have had an eye on for some time - and see as the perfect match for Nicolo Barella, who the Nerazzurri are also increasingly keen on signing.

