Inter-Milan: confirmed line-ups and live updates
21 October at 19:30The Milan derby kicks off at 19:30 BST (20:30 local time) and sees Inter face off against Milan in what promises to be an intense match of football. Both teams have something to prove and have considerably strengthened their squads over the summer. Milan have signed Gonzalo Higuain from Juventus to lead the attack, whilst Inter signed the likes of Radja Nainggolan, Stefan De Vrij and Sime Vrsaljko.
Inter come into this game in 4th place, 2 points behind Lazio; who defeated Parma 2-0 earlier today. Inter have won five, drawn once and lost twice in the league – winning two out of two in the Champions League so far with impressive comeback victories over Tottenham Hotspur and PSV Eindhoven.
Milan, meanwhile, sit down in 12th place, having played one game less than most of Serie A. Milan have won three, drawn three and lost once in Serie A – with a lot to prove. Milan, like their city rivals, have won both their European fixtures in the Europa League, against Dudelange and Olympiakos.
Confirmed line-ups:
Inter: Handanovic, Vrsaljko, De Vrij, Skriniar, Asamoah; Vecino, Brozovic, Nainggolan; Politano, Icardi, Perisic
Milan: Donnarumma; Calabria, Musacchio, Romagnoli, Rodriguez; Kessie, Biglia, Bonaventura; Suso, Higuain, Calhanoglu
