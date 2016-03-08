Inter Milan, Conte makes admission about Inter targets Lukaku and Sanchez
31 May at 12:00New Inter coach Antonio Conte has wasted no time in distancing himself from reports that the club had met with representatives of Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku.
Conte told the BBC World Service "I think now it's very difficult to talk about this. For sure, we have a plan to try to improve the team. But it will be very important for the players, it will be very important to have a great will and great ambition, me the players and the club, to try to reduce this gap. Have Inter met with Lukaku? No, that's not right, but in this moment there is a sporting director to talk about this and do this question about the transfer market, about the players. But I repeat: Now we are very focused to do the first step and to work together."
Conte was later asked about the prospect of Alexis Sanchez joining the club and responded "Yeah but you're talking about the transfer market, you have to talk to the sporting director about this topic."
