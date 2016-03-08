Inter Milan, Conte to make Icardi decision ‘we will consider every option’

31 May at 13:15
Antonio Conte, the newly appointed Inter manager has had his say on the future of Mauro Icardi. It has been widely reported that if he were indeed to take over the club, he would look to move Icardi on as he did not see the Argentinian as part of his plans for his ‘new Inter’ due to his lack of discipline, and desire to be centre of attention. But upon talking to the BBC World Service Conte implied that he had not made a decision on the striker’s future yet, and that he had not even spoken to him since taking over at the helm of the club.

"We will see every situation and make the best decisions with the club. We will work very hard together to make the best choices, because the club is the most important thing in the present and in the future. I have not had contact with Mauro, I am diving now in the new atmosphere, I am now entering this new challenge."
 

