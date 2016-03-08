Inter Milan continue pursuit of Tottenham’s Dembele – the situation
11 July at 10:30Inter Milan are still determined to sign Tottenham Hotspur’s Belgian midfielder Mousa Dembele, yet the deal appears to have reached several stumbling blocks with could prevent the Serie A side from bringing the 30-year-old to the San Siro before the transfer window shuts.
Currently, Inter Milan must balance the books and try their upmost to not overspend in the transfer market. One potential deal that could unlock the move for Dembele to Milan is the transfer of Matias Vecino; who is wanted by Chelsea. However, Maurizio Sarri holds the key to Vecino’s move to West London; with the head coach’s move delayed due to Chelsea’s inability to pay De Laurentiis the release clause for the manager.
The other option that Inter could take to finance the move for Dembele is by selling Italian forward Eder. However, he has yet to attract any attractive offers and Inter will hold off until then.
It has been reported that Inter offered Joao Mario to Tottenham, yet the midfielder, who spent the 2nd half of last season on loan at West Ham, did not tempt the North London club.
