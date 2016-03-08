Inter Milan deal for Bayern Munich star on standby – the details
01 August at 09:00According to the latest reports from Sky Sports, Inter Milan’s pursuit for Bayern Munich’s Chilean star Arturo Vidal is on standby as they look to negotiate a deal with Real Madrid for Croatian midfielder Luka Modric.
Modric, 32, was a vital part of Croatia’s World Cup campaign and, deservedly, won the tournament’s ‘Golden Ball’ award for best player of the tournament. Croatia led a spirited campaign, reaching the final, only to lose 4-2 to France in what was, despite the scoreline, a close match.
Now, Inter are in contact with the player’s entourage, who are eager to help complete a deal; one which would see Inter Milan truly stand a chance of putting up a fight at the top of the 18/19 Serie A.
Ausilio has been working on the deal to bring Modric to Inter in secret and, therefore, the deal for Vidal is somewhat of a ‘Plan B’, should the move for Modric fall through.
