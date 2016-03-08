Inter Milan don't give up in race for Argentine midfielder
15 January at 16:30According to what has been reported by La Gazzetta dello Sport, Inter Milan have not given up in their pursuit of Argentine Udinese midfielder Rodrigo de Paul; who has been one of the Udine sides stand out performers so far this season.
Inter Milan like De Paul a lot but Udinese are not prepared to sell their star in January; only in the summer. Therefore, Inter Milan are working hard to secure a first option for themselves - or even paying ahead of time for a future transfer. Regardless, it is unlikely that De Paul will remain at Udinese by the time we reach next season but he will be hoping to at least save his current side from relegation.
