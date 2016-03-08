Inter Milan draw up four-man shortlist for post-Icardi... Man U and Roma stars included

Inter Milan are going through somewhat of a minor crisis at the moment. Two days ago, it was revealed that Mauro Icardi would no longer be club captain; the honour switching to goalkeeper Samir Handanovic for the rest of the season. Not only this, but Icardi was ommitted from Inter's Europa League squad list to face Rapid Vienna; which the Nerazzurri did, at least, win 1-0 yesterday evening.The Icardi crisis results from a schism between Inter Milan's management and Icardi's partner and agent, Wanda Nara. Inter, therefore, as per the Corriere dello Sport, are preparing to line up summer replacements for the Argentine forward - as it looks like Icardi's spell with the club is hurtling towards a premature end.The Corriere dello Sport are reporting that Inter have four potential candidates lined up. The first, and arguably most expensive, is that of Manchester United's Romelu Lukaku, who, despite fetching a big price-tag in his move from Everton to Manchester, has not performed as well as everyone expected.Next, Inter Milan are looking at the domestic options of either Edin Dzeko or Duvan Zapata. Roma may be reluctant to let Dzeko go but he is not getting any younger and the Giallorossi could see it as a perfect time to let the Bosnian go; in the hopes that it could echo the deal achieved for flop Radja Nainggolan. Zapata, who has caught many an eye at Atalanta this season, would be a good option but Inter are likely to face plenty of competition for his signature.The final name is that of RB Leipzig's Timo Werner; who has been a long-time target of Jurgen Klopp at Liverpool.

