05 August at 23:00It seems that many clubs are now jumping onboard the bandwagon of interest in Lazio’s 23-year-old Serbian midfielder, Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
The latest reports from Italian newspaper La Repubblica suggest that, after rumours of AC Milan being interested in the midfielder, which have calmed down slightly since, Inter Milan also enquired about the starlet’s availability.
Manchester United, Chelsea, Barcelona, PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus have all been linked with the player, yet Claudio Lotito, Lazio’s president, priced the Serb at €130 million, which has led to some clubs giving up interest.
Inter are searching for a new midfielder, with reports linking them to Luka Modric and Arturo Vidal in recent days, with the club ready to use their ownership, Suning, to broker a deal in which Ramires would leave Jiangsu Suning to join Lazio.
