Inter Milan eye move for Manchester United outcast

Reports from Gazzetta dello Sport say that Inter Milan are eyeing a move for Manchester United defender Daley Blind.



It is believed that Luciano Spalletti is looking to sign a midfielder, a winger and a full-back to compete with Kwadwo Asamoah, especially because of the expected departures of Dalbert and Yuto Nagatomo.



Spalletti sees Blind to be the kind of full-back who can push Asamoah and keep him on his toes. His ability to play in the midfield is an added bonus too.



The 28-year-old Blind's contract at United expires in the summer of 2019 and he is expected to leave this summer, after having fallen out of favor under Jose Mourinho.



Inter have already initiated contact with the player, seeking his willingness.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)