Inter Milan fans banner: ‘CR7 does not scare us’
13 July at 20:00Outside Inter Milan’s sports centre, at Pinetina, the Inter tifosi have hanged a banned that reads: ‘CR7 does not scare us’.
This is in response to Juventus’ purchase of Real Madrid’s 33-year-old Portuguese star and Ballon D’Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo.
Inter have had a good transfer market so far, signing Stefan de Vrij, Asamoah, Nainggolan, Politano and Lautaro Martinez – so maybe the banner is more than just a threat from the fans.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments