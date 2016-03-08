Inter Milan give up pursuit of Man City defender as Premier League giants ask for €30m

22 May at 19:30
In the past month, reports have indicated that the future of Manchester City's Brazilian defender Danilo may lie with Serie A side Inter Milan. In mid-April, Inter CEO Beppe Marotta had reportedly contacted Danilo's entourage and made an agreement, in principle, with the player. All that was left to do was to negotiate a transfer with Manchester City themselves.

This, however, is where the stumbling block for the deal presented itself; Guardiola's City demanding a figure of initially €35m and most recently €30m for the defender. Inter consider this value far too high for what they would like to pay and it is likely that Danilo's future lies with another club.

According to what has been learned exclusively by CalcioMercato.com, potentially new Inter head coach Antonio Conte does not consider the player a priority whatsoever if he is to take the reins at the club.

