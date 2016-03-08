Inter Milan in contact with Chelsea star wanted by Juventus
08 July at 22:00According to what has been reported today by Goal.com in England, Inter Milan have been in contact with the agent of Chelsea’s wantaway Spanish forward, Alvaro Morata.
Morata, currently with the West London side in the Premier League, has failed to properly settle in at Stamford Bridge. Therefore, he is said to want out; and specifically wants a return to Serie A.
Juventus have been reported to be interested in Morata, with Argentina striker Gonzalo Higuain rumoured to be heading the other way.
However, the latest reports are suggesting that, as Mauro Icardi is being linked with a move away, with Juventus again mentioned as an interested party, that Morata would be signed as a direct replacement for the Argentine, should a move go through.
For now, it all hangs in the balance with the transfers of both Icardi and Higuain, with either move likely to set off a chain reaction which could result in Morata moving to Inter Milan.
