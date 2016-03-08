Inter Milan, Lautaro Martinez: 'We miss Icardi a lot"

Inter Milan easily breezed through to the next round of the UEFA Europa League last night; defeating Rapid Vienna at the San Siro to progress through into the Round of 16. Speaking to FoxSportsArgentina, Inter forward Lautaro Martinez commented in the aftermath; and specifically on the topic of his compatriot and Inter teammate, Mauro Icardi."​We miss him a lot on the pitch, and for me he's a very important person, he helped me in Inter in the early days. The conflict between him and the company has to be solved, we will wait for it."Icardi is the topic of much debate after the forward was stripped of his captaincy last week and has not played for the club since; after the club took a firm line in negotiations with Icardi and his wife-agent Wanda Nara over a new contract.

