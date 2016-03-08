Inter Milan legend wants Cristiano Ronaldo to move to Juventus
03 July at 20:00The 2018 FIFA World Cup is not even close to being over yet, but people are already having their heads turned by the transfer market. Most notably, there are plenty of rumours about Juventus and their attentions to spend big; with the Old Lady linked to the likes of Anthony Martial and Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.
Now, there is one rumour emerging that could prove to be the biggest of the summer; Cristiano Ronaldo’s potential move away from Real Madrid, and to Juventus.
Ronaldo is said to be wanting a way out of Madrid; and this is supported by the fact that Real Madrid have shown an interested in Paris Saint-Germain’s Neymar.
Speaking on the transfer, Inter Milan legend and current vice-president Javier Zanetti encouraged Ronaldo to make a move to Serie A, for the good of Italian football:
“Honestly, as vice president of Inter, it's something that does not concern me. I can say that I am happy with the market my club is doing, but we are talking about a champion who would be good for Italian football because he wants to get away from Real. He did very well in Spain, I am not sure he wants to leave Real. He may want another adventure, in another championship, we'll see what happens.”
