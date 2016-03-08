Inter Milan looking at unhappy Man Utd midfielder

14 November at 15:45
Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera has a contract running down, with his deal with the Red Devils set to expire in summer of 2019. According to what has been reported by Italian newspaper Il Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan are exploring the possibility of signing Herrera on a free transfer this summer.
 
However, it is not just Manchester United’s Herrera that Inter have an eye on; with Porto midfielder Hector Herrera also having a contract expire in the summer. The Mexican made an impact at the World Cup and attracted a lot of interest from around Europe.
 
