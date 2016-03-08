Inter Milan looking to rescue Malcom from his bit part role at Barcelona

A new name has arisen on Inter’s radar, but the name itself is far from new. Inter are continuing in their preparation for the new season and are already looking at the transfer market in search of young players who can refresh a dressing room that needs fresh forces. Especially in the wide attack department, the Nerazzurri club have identified a name that has already been considered last summer and which is now back in fashion. Malcom.

During the months of June and July 2018 the Nerazzurri's sporting director Piero Ausilio tried hard to convince Bordeaux to sell the Brazilian jewel. Nothing was done, the limits imposed by Financial Fair Play meant that Inter could only offer a loan deal with option of a future purchase that the French club could not accept. Inter instead turned to Politano and Keita and Malcolm, who was one step away from Rome, eventually choose Barcelona.

However the Brazilian has been rarely used this season by Valverde, Malcolm has in fact proved to be an insurance against the Ousmane Dembelè’s seemingly proneness to injury. The French winger, on the other hand, has exploded and Malcom has been left to feed of Dembelè’s scraps. Inter has restarted contacts with his agent and, according to the Corriere dello Sport is now thinking of offering Barcelona a loan with an option to buy but, unlike last summer, could become an obligation based on goals and performance. A nuanced affair that now comes back into fashion. Inter are trying, Malcolm hopes to leave his poor choice of last summer behind.