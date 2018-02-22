Inter Milan midfielder wants Real Madrid return

Inter Milan midfielder Borja Valero has revealed his desire to return to Real Madrid in the future.



Valero joined Serie A giants Inter from Fiorentina this past summer for a fee in the region of 5 million euros. He has done well for the nerazzurri since joining, appearing 36 times in the Serie A, scoring twice.



In an interview that the Spaniard gave to Radio Marca, he revealed that returning to Real Madrid would be a dream come true for him. He said: "Going back to Real Madrid would be a dream, but in the future I would like to play in any Spanish team."

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)