Inter Milan news, Chelsea loanee Kovacic has been offered to Ausilio

26 March at 18:45
Matteo Kovacic’s future looks to up in the air today, with news that Chelsea do not plan on making the Croatian international’s loan move from Real Madrid permanent. Kovacic has struggled this season for Chelsea, and has often been criticised by Blues fans for not doing enough to warrant his place in the centre of midfield alongside Kante and Jorginho.

And today, according to Sportmediaset, his agent Mario Mamic has contacted Inter Sporting Director Piero Ausilio, to offer the Croatian to them. Kovacic spent two seasons at Inter, between 2013 and 2015, and enjoyed probably the best spell of his career in the Italian capital. Inter have made no secret of their desire to strengthen their midfield in the summer, with their move for Nainggolan last summer failing to live up to their expectations. So it is possible that we see his adventure with Inter restart. And it could be a great deal for both parties if he manages to live up to his form last time he played for the Nerazzurri.
 

