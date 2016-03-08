Inter Milan news: Marotta's strategy to try again for Luka Modric

05 February at 13:15
Last summer, Inter Milan tried to steal Luka Modric away from Real Madrid; after Juventus successfully purchased Ballon d'Or winner Cristiano Ronaldo from the club. Inter were inspired and attempted a coup of their own; yet they handeled the transfer unfairly and attempted to get Modric to free himself from his Madrid contract so that they could sign him for free. This did not work, however, and Modric stayed in Madrid; winning the Ballon d'Or at the end of last year.

New Inter Milan CEO Beppe Marotta, however, still has one eye on Luka Modric; yet, he will not be pushing for the deal. Marotta's strategy is to work with caution and move only if Modric shows some willingness to leave Madrid. If Modric does not want to leave Madrid, Inter will give up their chase again and target alternate players.

Barcelona midfielder and Modric's compatriot Ivan Rakitic is a name being linked as a potential target; perhaps if plans for Modric go south.

