Inter Milan news: Nerazzurri want Conte or Allegri for post-Spalletti

According to what has been reported by La Repubblica this morning, it is not just Argentine forward Mauro Icardi who will be leaving the club in the summer but head coach Luciano Spalletti too; regardless of results.La Repubblica suggest that Inter have already planned and shortlisted the two head coaches that they would like to bring in after Spalletti leaves: Antonio Conte and Massimiliano Allegri.Conte is currently unemployed, after being dismissed from his role as Chelsea boss to make way for Maurizio Sarri's arrival from Napoli. Allegri, meanwhile, will reportedly not be the Juventus head coach for next season, the club looking to make way for a new coach - possibly former Real Madrid coach and Juventus player Zinedine Zidane, leaving the door open for Allegri to join Inter.

