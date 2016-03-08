Report: Inter make opening bid for Spurs star
14 June at 20:10Both Juventus and Inter Milan do battle to secure the signature of Tottenham Hotspur's Moussa Dembele. The 30-year-old Belgian midfielder is a wanted man and now Inter Milan have tabled a bid of around €10 million.
Spurs, however, are asking for a fee of around €30 million, triple Inter's initial bid. This alone could be enough to discourage the Milan-based side from continuing their pursuit; as Juventus have much greater financial capabilities.
At that price, Spurs could discourage both Inter Milan and Juventus; despite the midfielder's impressive 92.2% pass accuracy in the 17/18 Premier League season. Additionally, according to WhoScored, Dembele attained an average of 1.7 tackles, 1 interception and 50.8 total passes per game.
Inter are ready to come in with a counter-offer but we are yet to see if Tottenham will budge on their demands for the player. As Inter prepare for the Champions League, time will tell if Dembele is considered an important enough acquisition to warrant a price-tag of around €30m.
