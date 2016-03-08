Inter Milan offered Arsenal star Ozil

17 January at 18:50
According to what has been reported by the Corriere della Sera, Arsenal have offered German playmaker to Inter Milan. Inter have been searching for new additions to complete their squad rebuild and Ozil appears to be out of the plans of Arsenal head coach Unai Emery in North London.

The Correire della Sera reports, however, that Arsenal's offer to Inter was rejected, the Nerazzurri opting not to move and likely due to the German's high wage demands.

