Inter Milan, OFFICIAL: Conte is the new coach

At 6 o'clock this morning the era of Antonio Conte at Inter officially began. With a statement published on their website, the Nerazzurri have announced the arrival of the former Juventus, Chelsea and Italy national team coach, who takes the place of Luciano Spalletti, who was released yesterday.



Steven Zhang, president of Inter said this of the incoming manager: "I am sure that Antonio Conte is one of the best coaches that exist. I am sure he will help us achieve our goal, to achieve our mission which is always the same: bring this club back among the best in the world."



Antonio Conte himself said of his new beginning: "A new chapter in my life begins, I am enthusiastic. I will try with the job to return all the trust that the President and the managers have placed in me. I chose Inter for the club, for the seriousness and the ambition of the project. For its history. I was struck by the clarity of the Club and the desire to bring Inter back where it deserves."

