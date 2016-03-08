Inter Milan will face Parma on the match day nine in the Italian Serie A at the San Siro on Saturday.The home side will enter the contest as firm favourites as they are currently placed second on the league table with 21 points, just one behind leaders Juventus.The Milan-based club are coming in the match on the back of an impressive 2-0 win in their midweek UEFA Champions League Group F tie against German Bundesliga giants Borussia Dortmund—that too at the same venue where the Saturday’s match will be played.On the other hand, Parma will also come in the match high on confidence after registering a thumping 5-1 win against Genoa in their previous league fixture.Currently, the Gialloblu are placed on the eighth positon on the league table with 12 points and have secured three wins in their last five league matches.You can catch all the action of the match through our widget on this page.