Inter Milan plot strategy to beat Manchester United and Juventus to key signing

Joachim Andersen is considered to be one of the brighest centre-back prospects in the entire Serie A. Currently contracted to Sampdoria, the Danish defender is looking to follow in the footsteps of Milan Skriniar; leaving Sampdoria behind in favour of his first big break at a huge, elite club. Andersen is a hot topic; Manchester United, Juventus and Tottenham Hotspur all lurking - as well as long-term suitors Inter Milan.Inter have had their eye on Andersen for some time now; after the club successfully signed Milan Skriniar from Sampdoria and turned him into one of the division's best defenders. Now, Inter are hoping to repeat history and sign yet another Sampdoria defender from under the noses of some of their rivals.Although the likes of Tottenham, Manchester United and Juventus may have more dispoable funds to throw at a potential transfer fee and wage, but Inter Milan might still hold the upper hand. Inter are, as per La Gazzetta dello Sport, hoping to use the somewhat strong relationship between their club and Sampdoria in order to lead the pack and, potentially, use it to secure the deal ahead of their competitors.

