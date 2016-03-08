Inter Milan prepare €8m to make loan starlet's move permanent

05 February at 09:40
According to what has been reported by the Corriere dello Sport, today, Inter Milan are preparing €8m to activate the option to buy for loanee Eddy Salcedo, who is currently in Milan temporarily from Genoa. Inter can activate their right to buy at the end of the season and the 17-year-old could be joining the Nerazzurri permanently.

Salcedo could well earn himself a start or some game-time, with the Nerazzurri management fed up with Ivan Perisic and Matteo Politano suspended.

