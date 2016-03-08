Inter Milan pursue Arsenal and Manchester City target as alternative to Dembele
16 July at 18:15According to the latest reports from Italian newspaper Tuttosport, the chances of Belgium and Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Mousa Dembele signing for Inter Milan are shrinking day by day.
This comes after much deliberation which saw Inter push and push for Tottenham to lower their original price-tag.
Now, Tuttosport are suggesting that Ausilio and Inter are pursuing other targets; namely Real Madrid’s Mateo Kovacic and Zenit’s Leandro Paredes.
Kovacic used to play for Inter Milan, before moving to Real Madrid. However, he is supposedly interested in leaving the Spanish giants due to a lack of game time which has left him sitting on the bench more often than not.
Kovacic is also a target of several other clubs, including Manchester City, Liverpool and Arsenal; whilst he was also, at one point, linked with a part-exchange switch to Lazio, with Serbian starlet Sergej Milinkovic-Savic coming in the opposite direction.
