Inter Milan reach agreement for Cedric; medical date revealed
24 January at 22:45Inter Milan failed to make an agreement with Manchester United over signing Darmian and, instead, have moved to capture Southampton's Portuguese full-back Cedric Soares. The talented full-back is moving to Inter on loan for €500,000, with the Nerazzurri given the option to buy at €11m.
Inter have signed Cedric due to the disappointing performances of Sime Vrsaljko, who the club signed from Atletico Madrid in the summer and are attempting to get rid of. The Croatian impressed at the World Cup in Russia and earned himself a big move but has been disappointing since. Vrsaljko has also struggled with fitness issues and the club are hoping that Cedric can provide assurances for their pursuit of a top-3 finish.
The medical tests for Cedric's move will take place tomorrow (Friday) morning.
