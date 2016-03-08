Inter Milan receive boost as Arsenal attempt to offload Ozil

According to what has been reported by the Telegraph, Arsenal are attempting to offload German playmaker Mesut Ozil.Ozil has spent more time off the pitch than he has on the pitch since Unai Emery took over and the Spanish head coach sees little space for Ozil in his plans.Ozil is currently earning around €400,000 per week at Arsenal; after being handed a new three-and-a-half year deal last February. However, this has caused the Gunners more harm than good - with the club unable to afford to keep hold of players like Aaron Ramsey - and Ozil merely spending time on the bench, despite being the club's most valuable asset in terms of wage.Inter Milan have shown an interest in Ozil, as have reported Chinese Super League clubs - who would be able to afford Ozil's extreme wage demands. His current contract with Arsenal expires in 2021 but the Telegraph suggest that the Gunners are using intemediaries in an attempt to ship Ozil off as soon as the summer.

For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.

@snhw_