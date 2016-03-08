Inter Milan; release clause revealed in Lautaro Martinez contract
12 August at 10:00Lautaro Martinez may have only just joined Inter Milan yet some are already anticipating to eventually move on, presumably to bigger and better things.
The Argentine forward joined Inter this summer and has scored some vital goals in pre-season so far, leading many to think that he will have a fantastic season.
According to information reported by Sky, Lautaro Martinez has a €111 million release clause for foreign clubs – a figure extremely high, yet not unrealistic in today’s market.
