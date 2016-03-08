Release clause of Man Utd and Inter target revealed
30 August at 21:30A lot of rumours suggested that Lorenzo Pellegrini might already be on his way out of Roma, after just one year at the club, with the young Italian having a €30 million release clause in his contract with the capital city club. Juventus have thought about him for a long time and have tried on more than one occasion to make a move.
However, it now appears that Inter Milan were working in even greater secrecy to try and snatch Pellegrini from the jaws of the Roma wolf. Pellegrini reportedly likes the idea of Inter Milan a lot and therefore the club will likely try again next summer, or even in January.
To counter this, Roma are eager not to lose their man and therefore Monchi, the club’s newly appointed sporting director, is attempting to remove the release clause from Pellegrini’s contract, locking him into the club, at least for the near future.
