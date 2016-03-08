Inter Milan’s Joao Mario wanted by Schalke 04
23 August at 15:45According to what has been reported by German web portal Spox.com, Schalke 04 are interested in signing Inter Milan’s Portuguese midfielder Joao Mario.
Joao Mario spent the second half of the 17/18 season on loan at Premier League club West Ham United, who were interested in a permanent move for the Inter star; yet the club could not meet the demands of the Milanese club.
It is believed that Schalke would like to take Joao Mario on loan, with an option to buy.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments