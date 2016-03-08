Inter Milan’s Radja Nainggolan to miss the first game of the season
15 August at 16:45According to reports from Corriere dello Sport, Inter Milan’s new Belgian midfielder Radja Nainggolan will miss Inter’s first game of the season; set to take place on Sunday evening against Sassuolo.
Nainggolan signed for Inter from league rivals AS Roma, for a total fee of €38 million; which included €24 million plus Davide Santon and Nicolò Zaniolo.
According to the reports, Nainggolan has not recovered yet from the thigh injury suffered in a pre-season friendly against Sion on the 18th of July.
For more news, views and features, visit our homepage.
Go to comments