Inter Milan’s squad value decrease after lackluster season

Inter Milan’s current squad have lost quite a lot of their worth in the ongoing campaign with lackluster performances, both on domestic front and in Europe.



According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club’s squad now worth €120 million less than the previous year. The report stated that striker Mauro Icardi faced the biggest downfall in the market value as it came down from €110 million last year to just €60 million this year.



Winger Ivan Perisic’s market value went down from €50 million to €30 million, whereas midfielder Radja Nainggolan’s market value came down from €39 million to €15 million.



The only players who did not see their value go down in the ongoing campaign are striker Lautaro Martinez and centre-back Milan Skriniar.