Inter Milan’s squad value decrease after lackluster season

21 May at 12:00
Inter Milan’s current squad have lost quite a lot of their worth in the ongoing campaign with lackluster performances, both on domestic front and in Europe. 

According to Gazzetta dello Sport, the club’s squad now worth €120 million less than the previous year.  The report stated that striker Mauro Icardi faced the biggest downfall in the market value as it came down from €110 million last year to just €60 million this year. 

Winger Ivan Perisic’s market value went down from €50 million to €30 million, whereas midfielder Radja Nainggolan’s market value came down from €39 million to €15 million. 

The only players who did not see their value go down in the ongoing campaign are striker Lautaro Martinez and centre-back Milan Skriniar.

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

More news about...

Inter
 

Calciomercato.com ha aggiornato la propria Privacy Policy in funzione della nuova legge europea, la General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).

Leggi l'informativa sulla privacy

Questo sito utilizza cookie, anche di terze parti, per inviarti pubblicità e servizi in linea con le tue preferenze. Se vuoi saperne di più o negare il consenso a tutti o ad alcuni cookie.

Leggi l'informativa sui cookie

Scorrendo la pagina o cliccando il pulsante "ho capito" acconsenti all'uso dei cookie e accetti la privacy policy.