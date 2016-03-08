Inter Milan, Spalletti discusses impact of Icardi crisis

Speaking ahead of Inter Milan's Europa League tie with Eintracht Frankfurt on Thursday evening, Inter Milan boss Luciano Spalletti discussed a range of different topics."It will be one of those evenings that you need to know how to survive. Everything is going strong and we have to face it however it comes. We have to go faster than our opponents, maybe we can show our strength and our quality."What kind of team are Eintracht? They are a team that tend to play the game, maybe in some cases even in a disordered manner, but they come on you, putting it on in a rhythm made of running and physical contact. When pressed they throw it out wide, which can make anything playable, especially with a team strong of stature and of their quality. We have to live up to their quality."Marotta and Icardi? I read things but I was training and I have the game that fills my mind. Do I hope to see him again? I do not have room to think about anything else."Impact of Icardi on team? ​When you wear colors like those of Inter or any great team, there are always things that do not travel the way you want and the importance of the name of the club must ensure that you know how to handle the pitfall for the role you have. It's the cost you have to pay to be a player in a club like this."

