Inter Milan, Spalletti discusses Nainggolan and Perisic in press conference

Inter Milan head coach Luciano Spalletti spoke today at his press conference ahead of the Serie A clash between his side and Sinisa Mihajlovic's Bologna tomorrow. Spalletti spoke on several matters, including their Coppa defeat to Lazio, Radja Nainggolan and Ivan Perisic, who was linked with a move to Arsenal:"We exited the Italian Cup and the Champions League, which were important competitions, but as I said before, we have to work properly on the structure and on what we have the idea to build. Because only by consolidating the structure, remaining in time, can we aspire to win titles. Then it is clear that the fans are in a hurry because they have not won so much, but I can not take years of missing victories, where Inter had moved further away than approaching victory. This is why it takes a period of time to consolidate things. It's not all for me to throw away.""​With all these close matches, we can not slaughter Nainggolan at work. Perisic trained well especially yesterday. We have done almost the same job that the diggers have done to free the camp from the snow. The thing is back and if you show me what I expect from him, I am available to use it as I have always done. I am the only one who has always played and supported it, contrary to the thought of many. I do not know if Perisic has anything against anyone, certainly not against me, because I'm the only one who has always made him play. As for my phrases of the other day, when I said that the story was not supposed to go out, I was not referring to Marotta, but to the one who had brought out the player. In my opinion his was a position to be lightened because he was brought in to speeches and numbers that according to make his reaction acceptable. But now we need his strength and I'm sure he would be ready tomorrow if I took him up.""Perisic? He has to do all that a professionist of his level, given the consideration we have of him, can do. He must give answers because everyone considers him as a strong footballer, considering and considering that even when we talk about the market there is always someone who would like to take it. The public must understand that we must remain united and compact and with their support we can overcome some shyness that we have. Then it is clear that he may have made someone turn up his nose for his attitudes, but now he is our player and he must help us to achieve the results we want."

