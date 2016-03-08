Inter Milan star hints at possible Real Madrid move
22 October at 17:46Mauro Icardi was the star of last night’s Milan derby, scoring a stoppage time winner to give Inter Milan a 1-0 victory over fierce local rivals AC Milan. After having a goal disallowed earlier in the match, Icardi rose to the occasion and fired a header past Gianluigi Donnarumma when the young Italian keeper had a momentary lapse in concentration.
Speaking to Radio Onda Cero, Icardi spoke about the derby, the match against Barcelona and possible interest from Real Madrid:
“There are many voices, when offers will come we'll evaluate them, but I'm very happy here at Inter.”
“It's a pity that Messi can not play, it's always nice to face great players like him, he's the best in the world. We know it's a big loss for them, we can go and play them face-to-face.”
“It was important to win against Milan because we had a fantastic September and we wanted to continue our moment of form after the break, getting to Barcelona with this mentality was very important ... Scudetto? We are there and we know we have to keep winning; in recent years Juventus has shown they can stay up there, we have to follow their example.”
